Monsey Attacker Identifies as Muslim & Has Referenced the Black Hebrew Israelites

Allegedly, Grafton Thomas, 37, entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey on Monday, and pulled out a machete. He wounded five innocent people celebrating Hanukkah.

Thomas was arrested on Saturday in Harlem after fleeing the scene of the crime. Police found extreme anti-Semitic writings and computer searches in his home.

According to his former father-in-law, Grafton Thomas identifies as a Muslim.

The Heavy reported:

Thomas’s former stepfather, Joe Kennedy, told Heavy in an interview that, through the time he knew him, until 2014, Grafton had grown increasingly aggressive and unstable, even attacking him with a fire extinguisher. He believes Thomas is mentally ill and also provided some biographical details, saying that Thomas had previously served in the military, was born in America to a family with roots in Guyana, once worked on a chicken farm, and identified as Muslim.

A lot of these madmen latch onto some radical form of religion. He’s not a terrorist or a legitimate Muslim, he’s insane.

He also has references to the Black Hebrew Israelites in his writings. He doesn’t know what he is.

Thomas is not poor and lives in a nearly all-white neighborhood in a neat home that sold in 2006 for $345,000.

He has several arrests on his record, including punching a police horse.

Science writer Erin Biba immediately blamed white supremacy and then took her tweet down when she realized she made a fool of herself.

