Democrats Fiercely Side with Iran Over the Death of a Terrorist

President Trump was able to stop terrorist General Soleimani, the leader of the Quds forces, a terrorist group responsible for attacks on U.S. soldiers, Marines, and assets. Democrats responded in fury and are calling it an assassination, jumping to the side of Iran, our enemy.

Quds is the most extreme terrorist group in Iran and they spread terrorism around the world.

Soleimani is a designated terrorist and Quds is a designated terrorist group. He is fair game. There is no need for congressional approval as Democrats now claim. Democrats are trying to tear down the presidency and make the President subservient to Congress. This reaction is more of the same.

For years, he directed terrorist groups that killed hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians, including Americans.

Tom Rogan writes at The Washington Examiner:

“From an explosive campaign that killed hundreds of U.S. soldiers in Iraq, to supporting Bashar Assad’s regime with legions of Shiite fighters and IRGC operatives, to conducting a campaign of bombings and assassinations and intimidation across the world, Soleimani was a master of his very dark arts. He was a serious and continuing threat to U.S. lives and interests. Indeed, Soleimani masterminded a failed 2011 plot to blow up the then-Saudi ambassador and dozens of diners in a Washington, D.C., restaurant.”

Soleimani supplied our enemies around the globe with the IEDs that took off our soldiers’ limbs.

Our President put American lives first.

Democrats will support terrorists, Hezbollah, Hamas, Quds, anyone over Americans. Are Democrats unaware that Iran with their militias in Iraq attacked our U.S. embassy in Iraq??? It is sovereign U.S. territory.

DEMOCRATS TURN ON AMERICANS, SIDE WITH IRAN

As Erick Erickson tweeted: Two days ago, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was tweeting about no one fearing us and now he is angry because people do now fear us.





These are the same people who think it’s okay to send palettes of billions in cash and gold to the number one sponsor of terror.

These same people are very angry, especially those candidates who think they can waylay this into points in the polling.

SOCIALIST ELIZABETH WARREN

Elizabeth Warren said, “Soleimani was a murderer [she means terrorist], responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war.”

How do you think that plays with the Mullahs?

Where was she when Obama was engaged in wars throughout the Middle East, in Syria, in Libya, he had about seven wars going.

SOCIALIST BERNIE SANDERS

Bernie has no knowledge of foreign affairs, absolutely none. He weighed in also. “Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions of more dollars. Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one.”

CONFUSED JOE BIDEN

Joe Biden also came down on the side of Iran. “President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owed the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond. I’m not privy to the intelligence and much remains unknown, but Iran will surely respond. We could be on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East.”

Where was he when his administration started a war in Libya and became involved in six other wars? Oh wait, he was the administration. He is also not together enough to have written that paragraph.

Ilhan Omar threatened the President and said the President did it to distract from his impeachment. She tweeted: “So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction? Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

Former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Wendy Sherman, says, “This could have horrific, terrible consequences.”

A disgraceful reaction from Democrats in defense of a terrorist.

They don’t want us to defend America and our military overseas. Iran continuously attacks our assets and terrorist Soleimani killed 1,000 of our military.

Under the Obama administration, Iran’s hegemonic dominance extended from Iran to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. They are attempting to completely take over Iraq where so much blood and treasure was lost. Under Obama, the Parliament in Iraq was saturated with the Muslim Brotherhood supporters of Iran. This has to stop.

HASHTAG MORONS

A #Dear Iran thread is so far overtaken by morons and Hollywood fools.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Dear Iran, China & Russia 🇮🇷🇨🇳🇷🇺 Here go dat nigga addy📍 – #Blacktwitter pic.twitter.com/eypJwvtARi — Anthony Winslow (@realantwinslow) January 3, 2020

dear iran,

aim for the red pic.twitter.com/E9d9IGzCCw — lex (@lexi_barbier) January 3, 2020