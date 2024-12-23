Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau Is Going to Be Gone Soon

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
1
31

It looks like Justin Trudeau can’t be saved. He is heading for anonymity and ignominy. He lost the support of the NDP party under Jagmeet Singh. It’s another left-wing party that joined forces with Trudeau’s liberals to give him the votes he needed to run a government. Singh also vowed to protect Trudeau in the case of a no confidence vote.

He did this once before and protected Trudeau eight times after that. This time could be different since Trudeau is very unpopular. Singh doesn’t want Trudeau’s unpopularity to rub off on him.

Singh pulled this as Parliament is out of session until January 27th so the conservatives can’t call for a new election.

No one supports Trudeau. The left-wing Bloc Quebecois will back a vote of no confidence.

Even so, with Parliament gone, nothing will happen. Trudeau could delay the return of Parliament. However, it looks like there will be an election in the spring and Trudeau will finally be gone.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz