Monster Illegal Murdered a Mother of 5, Dumped Her Body

M Dowling
monster illegal alien killer

DHS confirms to FoxNews that the suspect charged with murdering a Georgia mother and dumping her body in the woods last week is a Honduran illegal alien who was caught and released at the border by the Biden administration on March 17, 2021. He has had a deportation order since July 2023.

Camillia Williams will never get to pose for another photo. Thank a Democrat.

Police in Cobb County, GA, say David Hector Rivas-Sagastume killed Camillia Williams, a mother of five and grandmother, then dumped her body in the woods in a neighborhood. He is charged with capital murder. Williams’ family told local station WSBTV that she told them a man had been stalking her in the days before her murder.

This is on Democrats and their open borders. They knew Joe Biden was non campos mentis.

DHS statement to FOX:

“David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, a 21-year-old Honduran national, entered the United States illegally on March 17, 2021, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration. A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023. On March 18, 2025, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes.
ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail.

President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens—including accused murderers—to be loose on America’s streets.”


