This week, the AP Washington Post and NY Times posted pieces on Russia and President Putin, stating that the Russian President aims to take over all of Ukraine and move on to other European countries. It isn’t what the Russians have said; it’s what they believe.

However, they leave out Ukrainian President Zelensky’s actual statements. We’re including Zelensky’s statements. You be the judge.

The Times wrote, “While Ukraine has said it supports a comprehensive ceasefire without preconditions, Putin so far has agreed only to a more narrow proposal calling for both sides to halt attacks on energy infrastructure.”

The Washington Post Report

A WaPo report mostly quoted anonymous sources and didn’t provide evidence other than to say it came from anonymous intelligence sources. WaPo has long been a mouthpiece for planted CIA articles, so you decide if you want to believe them.

Classified U.S. intelligence reports, including one earlier this month, cast doubt on Vladimir Putin’s willingness to end the war against Ukraine, assessing that the Russian president has not veered from his maximalist goal of dominating his Western neighbor, according to people familiar with the analysis.

One of the secret assessments distributed to Trump administration policymakers, dated March 6, says Putin remains determined to hold sway over Kyiv, a person familiar with the document said. Like others in this article, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified intelligence.

Eric Ciaramella, who pretended to be a whistleblower so Donald Trump could be impeached during his first term, is pushing for the US to provide Ukraine security.

“For Putin to stop fighting, he has to think he can win in a negotiation,” said Eric Ciaramella, who is also a former U.S. intelligence official and Russia expert at Carnegie. “But that doesn’t mean he will win. The key to making a favorable and lasting ceasefire deal will be setting up security arrangements for Ukraine that would allow it to rebuild its military strength and deter a renewed attack.”

“The president desperately wants a deal,” some person said. “And the Russians are showing no signs of relenting. They’re ramping up their demands.”

That is what the WEF wants. Forces within our government and in Europe want the US in this war.

What Zelensky Is Actually Saying

Joining NATO has been ruled out. It’s a nonstarter. However, Zelensky is again demanding Ukraine be admitted to NATO. He is doing exactly what the World Economic Forum has called for them to do.

UKRAINE: Zelensky is demanding to join NATO explaining that if Ukraine is not admitted Europe will be forced to keep paying Ukraine indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/JIOL81e0xJ — @amuse (@amuse) March 22, 2025

He will not accept UN peacekeepers, only UK and French troops. The UK and France are NATO, and if they become involved in war with Russia, Article 5 of the NATO agreement would demand we join in the war.

Zelensky also demands the British and French troops be on the frontlines, which means NATO would be in direct war with Russia.

Zelensky has rejected Macron’s plan to have UN peacekeepers in Ukraine as a neutral force in the upcoming ceasefire. He prefers Starmer’s plan to place European and British troops to be on the front lines instead. pic.twitter.com/N3RRDHlXT1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2025

Also this week, Zelensky demanded all the land, including Crimea, be given back to Ukraine. He knows it’s a non-starter.

So, who is making peace impossible?

Zelensky demands Russia give back all land since 2014 his “redline.” Does he really want peace? pic.twitter.com/bCTbpqDpsT — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 20, 2025

