Monster Teen Mahad Aziz Gouges Out Relative’s Eyes, Knocks Out His Teeth

Be forewarned, this is a horrific story.

An 18-year-old ripped out both of his relatives eyes and knocked out the majority of his teeth, police say, and it’s believed that he didn’t use any weapons in the attack, the Miami Herald reported.

Rochester Minnesota Police accused Mahad Aziz of attacking the 74-year-old family member on Friday afternoon, according to The Post Bulletin.

Police found Aziz straddling his relative, who was lying in a pool of blood. Police were there to check a noise complaint. The man was missing both of his eyeballs and beat him so severely, he knocked out most of his teeth.

The monster 18-year old tore the eyes out with his bare hands in what police described as a domestic assault.

The eyeballs were missing and we will leave it to you to consider the only options.

Police Capt. John Sherwin told KROCAM that since joining the police department, it’s the first time he’s witnessed an attack where someone removed another person’s eyes. He suggested that Aziz may have a mental health condition that led to the attack. Where did this monster come from? It’s not something one often sees in the United States. Aziz was reportedly combative with officers and was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation before being transported to jail. Aziz was examined at the Mayo Clinic Hospital and sent on to detention. Police don’t have the motive. Azia faces a first-degree assault charge which means he will one day be free to roam the streets. First he will cause mayhem in prison. The victim was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to The Post Bulletin. Aziz faces a charge of first-degree assault. IT’S USUALLY THIRD WORLD TORTURE Bossip reported a story in May about a 22-year old man in Pakistan who had his eyes gouged out by his family for asking if he could propose to the girl he was dating. We don’t know if this is the case here, but Sharia law does talk about an eye for an eye. Eye gouging is done in primitive areas of the world.