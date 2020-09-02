Monster with a terrible rap sheet shoots naked teen running from him

Registered sex offender Orlando P. Duarte, 45, reportedly gunned down a teenage boy on Saturday on a city street in Harrisburg.

The teen, identified as 16-year-old Kyan King, was allegedly naked and fleeing from Duarte when the registered sex offender reportedly gunned him down in cold blood.

Investigators said that Duarte fired several shots at the child.

Police came when shots were fired and Duarte was taken into custody.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An eyewitness said the boy ran by begging for help. When Duarte started firing shots, the boy pleaded for his life.

A third witness said he saw the boy at Duarte’s apartment earlier that day. Inside the apartment, police found a box of .22-caliber shell casings and two letters. One letter appeared to be from Kyan, saying ‘If you’re reading this, I’m dead.’ The letter went on to say how much he loved everyone.”

He is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Duarte in 2012 was sentenced to four to eight years in prison as well as 10 years of probation on charges that included involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a person less 13, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, the outlet reported.

In 2008, he was sentenced to six to 23 months of confinement and probation after pleading “no contest” to charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, indecent assault of a person less than 16, and disorderly conduct.

Why was a monster like this loose?

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the teen’s family with funeral and related expenses.