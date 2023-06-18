Montana Gun Shop Raided by the Weaponized Federal Agencies

Highwood Creek Outfitters was closed most of the day on Wednesday while federal agents with the IRS, State of Montana, OSHA, FBI, DHS, and ATF searched the building, Billings Gazette reports.

The owner, Tom Vanhoose, has been under Federal surveillance for two years and has no idea why. His guess is his store was raided because of the type of guns he sells (AKs). The administration doesn’t want citizens to own AKs.

In the morning, Mr. Vanhoose pulled up to his store and was followed by 20 heavily-armed agents. The agents were polite but spent the day combing through his records.

Mr. Vanhoose thinks it’s political. Why wouldn’t he? Our government is weaponized against us.

They raided his files but didn’t take financial records. They took 4473 customer records. The IRS now has access to these forms with personal information. [So glad they’re hiring another 80,000 of them]

The only explanation was that “IRS Criminal Investigation was on site as part of their official business.” It sounds more like a fishing expedition. Meanwhile, Mr. Vanhoose said his profit margin isn’t large, and he’s meticulous in record keeping.

Rep. Rosendale was outraged and was trying to get answers. He accused the government of harassment.

I met with Tom Vanhoose this morning after 20 armed IRS agents raided his store in Great Falls earlier this week. Tom informed me that these agents confiscated all the 4473 forms, none of which contain any financial information; instead, the IRS now has access to these forms… pic.twitter.com/HPFEgZedKI — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) June 16, 2023

Related