Fired Fox ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Producer Heads for a Better Job

Tucker Carlson began his most recent episode of Tucker on Twitter relating the story of a top Fox News producer who was just fired by the network. The producer had been with the network for a decade.

His offense was to air a chyron calling Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” under a clip that was up for 27 seconds. The White House and other leftists immediately complained with Fox speedily apologizing.

Fox News ran two live video feeds next to one another. On the right, Donald Trump addressed his supporters in New Jersey. On the left, Joe Biden spoke at an event for the secretary general of NATO in Washington. Beneath those videos, at the bottom of the screen, Fox’s banner read “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Alex McCaskill, the chyron producer, who previously worked with former primetime host Tucker Carlson, posted a comment to Instagram.

“Today was my last day at FOX. It’s been a wild 10 years and it was the best place I’ve ever worked because of the great people I’ve met,” McCaskill captioned a photo of him holding a box of his personal belongings. “But the time has come. I asked them to let me go, and they finally did. To all my friends there: I will miss you forever.”

He was smiling broadly with his box of belongings in his hands. If he looks happy it’s probably because he is very happy.

Mr. McCaskill had to know that chyron would get him fired, so, yes, he wanted to go. Chadwick Moore, the author of Tucker’s biography, said, “The Based Chyron Guy, Alex McCaskill, was a former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer who has now left Fox News after ten years, en route to joining Tucker’s new team. He is one of at least three former producers who have left Fox to join Tucker’s new venture.”

According to Moore, “Tucker Carlson’s team at Fox was extremely close. Most of them were there from the launch of the show until its end, and they’ve stood by their boss in the aftermath. I write about it in my book.”

“Also, quietly, many familiar faces from Tucker Carlson Tonight are refusing to appear on Fox News since Tucker was bizarrely pulled off the air—and not just the ones who got blacklisted for writing a book about him!” Chadwick said, referring to himself.

Mr. Moore left graciously and didn’t have to worry about a contract banning him from working. Daily Wire producer Gregg Re wrote on Twitter, “alex is a genuinely nice person and this is a very positive career development for him. No one tunes into @foxnews to watch the shrill ladies who canned him. They will fail.”

Fox is losing too much in the Tucker firing. Their numbers are still way down, especially in the all-important 8 pm slot.

