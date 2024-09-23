Monument to Fake Dead Trans Prostitutes in Trafalgar Square

Statues of a man-beast, Nelson’s ship in a bottle, a rooster, a dinosaur, a baby on a rocking horse, and a gladiator once stood in London’s majestic Trafalgar Square, where the British naval victories of the Napoleonic Wars are commemorated. They’ve been whisked away from the Fourth Plinth and replaced with the faces of 726 fake dead transgender prostitutes; they’re not dead but rather alive and well.

The Fourth Plinth was meant to be a statue of William IV, but the money ran out. Now, it’s what modern artists envision.

“yo bro, wanna hang out?”

“yeah meet me at the dead transgender prostitute monument.” pic.twitter.com/FRbUf0cOXC — Alexander Augustine (@WurzelRoot) September 19, 2024

From religious missionaries to fake dead prostitutes, that is London today. It’s not beautiful, and Not the Bee noted that it resembles an Aztec skull rack.

Artist Teresa Margolles’ cast of “trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people” who are imagined dead is a political scheme to force people to feel empathy. The underlying ideology gets in the way. Nothing like commemorating the dangerous life of prostitution.

Margolles is the founder of a collective of guerilla artistic “coroners” in Mexico City. The group staged happenings and performances. They sometimes used human remains obtained from city morgues on behalf of relatives who could not afford to pay for the burials. She comes from a region in Mexico where murders are common and mostly go unsolved.

The London weather will erode and add dirt to the plaster monument, which is meant to last for two years.

Here’s the sculptor, a formally trained forensic pathologist:

It all makes sense when you see who the sculpture is…… “Teresa” Margolles…https://t.co/Z79B2kpDvj pic.twitter.com/MjNxw4y0BI — Jonny Bell (@Jonnywsbell) September 18, 2024

The old fridge:

The Telegraph calling a memorial to murdered trans people an ‘old fridge’ pic.twitter.com/S5zTWLOV3n — Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) September 21, 2024

I preferred the rooster myself.