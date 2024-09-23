New York City Is Designed to Protect Thieves

According to the NYPD, of the tens of thousands of retail thefts in New York City, only 327 people commit 30% of the thefts. The same group of criminals keeps getting released 6,000 times.

A trio of thieves, only three, raided 300 stores. Ten people account for robbing 500 stores.

New York City is designed to facilitate thievery. The organized theft rings are very profitable with little in the way of accountability.

Mayor Adams has seen the light and says the NY bail reform law, which Andrew Cuomo implemented and Kathy Hochul continued, is to blame.

For example, one person has 100 lifetime arrests for shoplifting, 88 of them are since 2020 when the law was passed.

New York has an even bigger problem. They don’t convict anyone of much, and when we do, we set them free.

Watch: