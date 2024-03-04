Monumental Supreme Court Victory for Donald Trump

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Colorado could not disqualify former President Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection ban. This is a historic decision as the president seeks his second term.

It was appropriately unanimous.

Monday’s unsigned decision effectively ends the ridiculous efforts that aim to prevent Trump from entering the White House under the 14th Amendment. It’s a monumental legal victory for Donald Trump on the eve of Super Tuesday.

The far left always knew this was ridiculous, but they did it anyway. They are trying to bankrupt the campaign and the president. Siding with Trump, the Supreme Court ruled that “a singular state has no unilateral authority to enforce the 14th Amendment and disqualify federal candidates”. They also wrote that “the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the states, responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates.”

Supreme Court rejects effort to remove Trump from the ballot – Congress, not the States, is "responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates." pic.twitter.com/LLoCqWn1he — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 4, 2024

Related