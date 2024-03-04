Rep. Green Won’t Retire After Speaking with DJT, Voters, Colleagues

Representative Mark Green recently announced that he intended to leave Congress at the end of this year. He said Congress is broken and can’t be fixed. He was disgusted by what he saw. It came as a big surprise to his constituents, colleagues, and Donald Trump, an unwanted surprise.

President Trump helped change his mind.

“While my strong desire was to leave Congress at the end of this year, since my announcement, I have received countless calls from constituents, colleagues, and President Trump urging me to reconsider,” Green, 59, said Thursday in a statement.

“I was reminded of the words of General MacArthur on a statue at West Point: ‘Duty, honor, country.’ I realized, once again: I had a duty to my country to fulfill.

He added, “I will be running for re-election so I can be here on Day 1 next year to help President Trump end this border crisis once and for all.”

Democratic congressional candidate and former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry tried to make this change of heart look as bad as possible. She criticized Green’s reversal: “My campaign is mounting a serious threat to flip this seat blue. Green’s flip-flop is just more of the same chaos and incompetence that has marked his time in Congress.”

She’s looking at losing.

Meanwhile, Rep. Green is back on the job.

We must stop foreign interests and mystery buyers from purchasing America.

Since public companies are open to foreign investments, anti-American interests can buy stock in an NAC, giving them ownership of our most valuable resource—land. That’s why I introduced the Protect America’s Lands Act. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) March 4, 2024

WASHINGTON—Today, Reps. Mark Green (TN-07) and Harriet Hageman (WY-AL) introduced the Protect America’s Lands Act, which prevents the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from implementing rules that would allow Natural Asset Companies (NACs) to list their assets on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming also introduced a companion bill in the Senate today. The House bill was cosponsored by 27 Members of Congress.

Publicly listing NACs would allow foreign investors to monetize and control America’s natural resources. This could create a dangerous situation in which our nation’s natural resources are owned by mystery investors who can unilaterally stop activities like mining and logging on America’s land…forever.

Green said, “As a hunter, I’ve been a lifelong conservationist. That’s why I was so concerned when I heard about a proposed Securities and Exchange Commission rule regarding Natural Asset Companies (NACs).”

PREDATORY NACS

“NACs are a predatory means for foreign adversaries and radical environmentalists to control and make money off of American lands, both public and private. Since public companies are open to foreign investments, anti-American interests can buy stock in an NAC, giving them ownership of our most valuable resource—land. Most concerning is that NACs could end up being a backdoor for the Chinese Communist Party to control Tennessee’s air, water, and energy. These radical financial instruments would put our lands at risk.”

“NACs have no place in America. The Protect America’s Lands Act is critical to protect our lands from foreign adversaries and woke billionaire climate activists.”

