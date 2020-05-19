Morbidly daft Pelosi calls Trump morbidly obese

The morbidly daft Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Trump morbidly obese on Monday. We don’t know how she knows, but she seems sure. Don’t worry, she’s undoubtedly praying for him and wishing him well.

Anderson Cooper began and interview with her by bringing up the fact that the president said earlier in the day yesterday that he uses Hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis. For some reason, the media thinks this is big news. He asked a smirking Pelosi what she thought.

She first congratulated him on his new baby, Wyatt, and he beamed from ear-to-ear. She cares, how touching. Then she said this is why we must “keep the world safe for the children…for the children.” Hear that? She cares.

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s the president and I’d rather he not be taking something that’s not been approved by the scientist, especially in his age group, and his, shall we say, weight group, what is morbidly obese, they say. Though I..uh, I think it’s not a good idea.”

Who’s ‘they?’

The entire statement is misleading. The FDA approved it, and she couldn’t care less about the issue. She wanted to call him morbidly obese. Nancy is a far-left person who’s missing a few Nachos. It’s time she retired and got the mental help she needs. The woman is nasty 24/7 if you don’t agree with her far-left views.

Watch:

Nancy Pelosi calls Trump “morbidly obese” pic.twitter.com/NEBc0kqMwC — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) May 19, 2020