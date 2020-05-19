NJ gym owner opens up under threat of fines & six months in jail

On Monday, police issued a summons to the owners of a New Jersey gym that flouted Governor Phil Murphy’s draconian stay-at-home regulations to reopen Monday morning. They knew the fine could be $1,000 and six months in jail. The owners still plan to keep their business running since they say they are fighting for the Constitution.

The disorderly conduct summons, issued to Atilis Gym owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti on Monday afternoon, did not specify the penalty. However, state law indicates the offense could land them six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Camden County gave the order for the summons, which was delivered by Bellmawr police, according to a man who answered the phone at the gym.

“We’re assuming that came down from the governor,” he said. “It’s my assumption.”

Gym-goers and supporters gathered outside were asked to disperse, which they did.

“I think it was important we show some faith because this was never a battle with law enforcement,” the man said. “We complied with that, we had the crowd disperse.”

The gym will open again Tuesday, he added.

THE POLICE DIDN’T WANT TO DO IT

Yesterday, they thought they won.

Two Bellmawr police officers, wearing masks, came to the door of the Atilis Gym shortly after 10 a.m. and asked to speak with Smith and Trumbetti.

“We are and were only here for everybody’s safety today,” one officer said, addressing the owners and the crowd. “We plan for the worst and hope for the best, and it seems like that’s what we have out here today. Formally, you are all in violation of the executive order. On that note, have a good day, everybody be safe.”

The owners hugged each other, and more than 100 people crowding the gym’s parking lot high-fived each other and cheered “USA! USA!,” “Freedom!” and “We won!”

“[The officers] actually surprised the hell out of me,” Trumbetti told WCAU. “[They] did their job and upheld their oath … and know that we are not doing anything wrong.”

Unfortunately, their supervisor sent them back to give them a summons and issue a stern warning.

