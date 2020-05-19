Cavuto spreads fear-porn but looks the fool when a doctor straightens him out

I turned Neil Cavuto’s show on briefly yesterday and quickly turned it off after he claimed that if you have any respiratory ailments, Hydroxychloroquine WILL KILL YOU! He was commenting on the President saying at a presser earlier in the day that he takes the drug as prophylaxis.

The way Cavuto phrased it was false. It is just more #OrangeManBad fear-porn.

Cavuto cited some studies disproving Trump’s claims on the drug’s effectiveness in treating the virus, and he rebuked the president’s suggestion that there is “nothing to lose.”

One of the studies we know about was a joke. The VA study used it on people who were going to die no matter what and they didn’t use Zinc with it. None of the studies were peer-reviewed or would meet Dr. Fauci’s demands.

Cavuto said, “If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus, or worst-case scenario you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I cannot stress enough, this will kill you.”

He continued. “This is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home, or assuming, well the president of the United States says it’s OK. … I only make this not to make a political point here, but a life-and-death point. Be very, very careful.”

Trump retweeted a Twitter user who criticized Cavuto’s report with the comment that FoxNews “is no longer the same.”

“We miss the great Roger Ailes,” Trump added, in reference to the network’s former founder, chairman, and CEO, who died in 2017. “You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!”

TO BELIEVE CAVUTO COULD KILL YOU

To believe Cavuto could KILL YOU. Believe your doctor as the president has said. If your doctor feels comfortable giving it to you and monitors it, of course, it’s fine to take. The drug has been used since World War I as an anti-viral, not just as an anti-malaria drug. It has helped with auto-immune diseases as well. Hydroxychloroquine was FDA approved for many illnesses since 1955. It can always be used off-label and was approved recently by the FDA for use with coronavirus.

Cavuto’s hate for Trump made him look the fool because right after he said it will kill you, he had a doctor on who said she’s used it and it can be lifesaving.

Watch:

Cavuto’s losing to CNN. Can’t imagine why. What an ass-hole. https://t.co/v3A0x7dUKN — The Curve Is Bent. Time to Free Us! (@NolteNC) May 18, 2020

Dr. Nesheiwat makes him look silly:

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat tells Neil Cavuto that she thinks that President Trump taking Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure is “very smart to do”. pic.twitter.com/WJ46D06Ix2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2020

He looks upset sand tries to get rid of her:

Neil Cavuto looks very very upset when the doctor he had on told him that hydroxychloroquine can be potentially life saving for some. He couldn’t get her off fast enough after that. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/SVXOAFeqRC — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 19, 2020