Thousands of RFK Files Released

Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday that they have found tens of thousands of RFK assassination documents never scanned and never seen, piled up in boxes in the Library of Congress. She is currently releasing 10,000 of these documents.

DNI Gabbard said there is no national security purpose to keeping the files hidden.

“This came about because President Trump promised the American people that his administration would be one of maximum transparency, and one of the first things he did when he came back into the Oval Office was issue an executive order that said we need to release all of the documents that we have, unredacted, on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Gabbard told host Brian Kilmeade.

“What we have just released here today is 10,000 pages that have been sitting in boxes within the National Archives that have never been digitized or viewed publicly before. These are documents related to the government’s investigation into the assassination. Documents related to discussions that were going on in other countries – State Department cables around the assassination,” she continued, “and a lot of the questions and theories that were being posted throughout this investigation that I think most people have never seen before.”

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Just Released the RFK Files, 50,000+ Never before seen fileshttps://t.co/HkCxTNcwYV pic.twitter.com/8pECcMglFf — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 18, 2025

Over 100 people have been going over these files before the release. They found another 50,000 files. New information is available to read on the National Archives website.

People are currently working to make the records searchable.

EXCLUSIVE: The RFK Files are now live. @TulsiGabbard tells us: “There are a lot of things that have not been previously known that really call into question what really happened — and who was behind it…”pic.twitter.com/CZJ8vaC20S — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 18, 2025

DNI Tulsi Gabbard says today’s RFK Files release includes State Department cables of foreign countries saying Senator Kennedy was assassinated — “before he was actually killed.”

DNI Tulsi Gabbard says today’s RFK Files release includes State Department cables of foreign countries saying Senator Kennedy was assassinated — “before he was actually killed.” pic.twitter.com/UJObE9wLP6 — UAP James (@UAPJames) April 18, 2025

