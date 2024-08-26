More Democrats Heading Our Way

Robert F. Kennedy has upended Kamala Harris’s plans to streak past Donald Trump to the presidency from her basement hideaway. She wants to be on top until early voting, which is upon us. According to Robert Kennedy, other surprising Democrats will join the Unity campaign, hoping it will be a unity government.

I hope it’s not Jill Stein. Although, she does blame Democrats for the fascism we are now witnessing

We need unity, but we must clean up the mess.

There are real risks here, but there would be fewer risks if two communists pretending to be Democrats won in November.

If they have the courage to come, we should try to work with them on the things we agree with, but they have supported Crazy for four years. Still, I suspect we agree on a lot of issues.

We need America to be great for everyone except communists, fascists, and Nazis.

What do readers think?

This is only the beginning. Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government. #UniteAmerica #MAHA https://t.co/bkUM5QhcQP — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 25, 2024

Robert Kennedy also pointed to this unlikely friendship. There are many of them in history.

History rhymes pic.twitter.com/SkZall6WPo — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 24, 2024