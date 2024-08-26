Study Looks at mRNA Shots’ Relationship to Brain Clots

A non-peer-reviewed study by Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, Caire Rogers, James A Thorp, and Kirstin Cosgrove uncovered data showing that COVID mRNA shots caused a 112,000% increase in brain clots.

They analyzed all reports of cerebral thromboembolism over the past 34 years.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, cerebral thromboembolism occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain’s venous sinuses, preventing blood from draining out of the brain.

It can cause a stroke, brain damage, and even death.

Brain clots are a known side effect of COVID mRNA shots.

The study examined data on reports of cerebral thromboembolism following COVID-19 shots submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

VAERS reports suspect incidents, but they are not proven.

The team analyzed all reports from January 1990 through December 2023.

The study found 5,137 cases reported in the three years the COID mRNA injections have been available.

However, in the entire 34 years of data, there have only been 52 reports of cerebral thromboembolism associated with influenza vaccines.

According to this data, there is an 1120-fold increase in cerebral thromboembolism after COVID-19 injections compared to flu shots per time, which is nearly 112,000 percent.

For all other vaccines, aside from flu shots, there were 282 reports of cerebral thromboembolism linked to vaccines over the past 34 years.

If nothing else, this requires more study. The cure shouldn’t be worse than the disease and we need answers.