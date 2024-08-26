Radical Leftist Gallego Hopes You Have a Short Memory

Democrats sound more like Republicans when they are stumping for office. However, Americans need to improve their long-term memory and recall what they have supported or said in the past.

Reuben Gallego, Kari Lake’s opponent in the Arizona senatorial race, is one such candidate. Despite his recent conversion to sanity, there is no reason to believe he is a centrist. He said he was a Progressive and appeared to hold many hardcore leftist ideals.

Let us never forget his fascist threats to get even with Border Patrol if they deported any of his illegal invaders. This is the real Reuben.

He always had some BS excuse not to build a wall.

If you can find $100 billion for other countries security you can find $25 billion for our own security you Marxist hack — Jason Bacon (@jasonbaconusa) May 9, 2024

Gallego wants to disarm America. He said in a town hall, “that owning a gun has become as much a part of Republican culture as “little cow nuts” on lifted pickup trucks.”

He’s big on war, especially endless wars like the one in Ukraine. It’s a big source of income for the military-industrial complex.

Gallego loves the insane Green New Deal. The more insane, the better. The Progressive League of Conservation Voters endorsed Gallego due to his work as a “tremendous advocate for our clean energy future and for a more just and equitable democracy.“

Dan Bongino makes a great point!

When a lifelong Democrat, from an iconic Democrat family, who tried to run as a Democrat, and who’s running mate was a Democrat, warns you about the dangers of voting for the Democrat in this election, you should probably listen. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 23, 2024