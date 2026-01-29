More Than 36,500 Iranians Slaughtered in Two Days

More than 36,500 Iranians were reportedly killed by security forces during the January 8-9 crackdown on nationwide protests. If accurate, it is the deadliest two-day protest massacre in history. The numbers come from documents reviewed by Iran International’s Editorial Board.

Iran claims 3,112 were killed.

Iran International’s Editorial Board can confirm the death toll after reviewing newly obtained classified documents, field reports, and accounts from medical staff, witnesses, and victims’ families.



The bodies are still being counted.

Due to communication restrictions and security pressure, independent verification remains impossible. However, based on credible information from hospital sources and eyewitnesses, the number of deaths in several major cities is described as shocking.

What we are witnessing in Iran today can be categorized as a crime against humanity, Iran International reports.

Niall Ferguson describes it as political violence “at the Stalin, Hitler and Mao level”.

President Trump has sent a huge force to Iran.

BREAKING: CENTCOM has confirmed that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its strike group have entered the Middle East theater “to promote regional security and stability.” pic.twitter.com/Rptk59GDlX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 26, 2026

The NY Times Reports:

President Trump is turning his attention back to Iran, which he is threatening with more military strikes “with great power, enthusiasm and purpose.”

He suggested that the strikes would come if Iran did not agree to various demands, including a deal to end its nuclear enrichment program. “Time is running out” for Iran to negotiate such a deal, Mr. Trump warned on Wednesday.

Mr. Trump — and Israel — may be tempted to strike now with the larger aim of bringing down the faltering Iranian regime and perhaps changing the balance of power in the Middle East, experts and analysts say. But given the stakes for the regime in Iran, the risks of a regional conflagration are real, they say.

Iran said they are prepared this time and will respond to the US and Israel

China and Russia are joining Iran for an “exercise.”