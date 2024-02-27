More Details on the Death of Laken Riley

There are new details in the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley, and they are sickening.

Laken Riley went out for a jog on the University of George’s campus, where she attended nursing school. During her morning jog, she came upon Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, an illegal alien from Venezuela. He murdered her for an unknown reason. We knew she died from blunt force trauma, and what we now find out from the arrest affidavit is that her skull and her body were seriously disfigured.

I don’t want to hear a word Joe Biden has to say in Texas on Thursday unless it’s to beg forgiveness for releasing the illegal alien now charged with murdering Laken Riley. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 27, 2024

After he murdered her, he dragged her body to an obscure location.

He faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering, a 911 call, and concealing the death of another in connection with Riley‘s death.

He was previously arrested on August 31, 2023, in New York City, less than a year after he came into the country illegally, on motor vehicle and child endangerment charges. He was released almost immediately – it’s pro-criminal New York City’s practice – and he took off before ICE could detain him.

Stop calling Laken Riley’s killer an “undocumented immigrant”. He was an ILLEGAL ALIEN. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 27, 2024

He was also arrested for shoplifting in Athens, Georgian, in Clarke County on October 27, 2023. He did not appear in court, and a warrant was out for his arrest.

His brother Diego is also arrested for using a green card to secure employment at the University of Georgia.

The Border Patrol Union blames Joe Biden for every death by illegal migrants. Laken Riley is only one of thousands.

Joe Biden is directly responsible for the deaths of innocent Americans at the hands of illegal aliens. Period. — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) February 26, 2024

Watch and mourn the loss of Laken Riley:

Laken Riley deserved to live pic.twitter.com/KNW4Yr3zi9 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) February 27, 2024

