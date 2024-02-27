Terrence Bradley’s Testimony for Willis-Wade Is a Disaster

Terrence Bradley had no formal legal contract or agreement to represent Nathan Wade in divorce proceedings. He didn’t bill for representation but wanted to invoke attorney-client privilege. The judge concluded those circumstances were irrelevant for parts of his testimony.

Bradley testified that Nathan Wade told him he first met District Attorney Fani Willis at a 2019 conference. That was two years before she hired him to prosecute Trump, but he allegedly couldn’t recall texts he sent. The texts said that Wade had sex with Willis in their law firm office and that Wade had a garage door opener to her house.

Merchant: Did you make it up then when you told me that Wade had a garage door opener to one of her residences?

Bradley: I don’t recall ever telling you that.

Merchant: I have that text.

State: Where is that text? We’ve never seen that.

Defense attorney Steve Sadow tried to get him to explain why he’d speculate when he answered Ashley Merchant’s direct question of when Wade and Willis met. He had told Merchant in a text that it started before Fani Willis hired him.

He either can’t remember anything, or he changes his story, equivocating and dodging. He told multiple versions of Wade’s and Willis’s trips.

He told Ashley Merchant he claimed he was speculating about when their relationship began.

“I was speculating. No one told me I was speculating,” he said.

Judge McAfee is reluctant to admit the cell phone evidence Donald Trump’s attorney presented of booty calls. Willis and Wade exchanged 2,000 calls and messages. Some date back to before Willis hired Wade as the special prosecutor in the Trump and co-defendants’ cases.

