Catastrophic Numbers of Migrant Criminals Coming Through

Joe Biden and his handlers bend over backward to protect people here illegally while Americans pay for it and often end up as victims.

Former acting ICE Director Mark Morgan spoke with Rob Schmidt last night on Newsmax TV. He said that half a million crimes have been committed by illegal aliens in Texas since 2011. Those are the ones we catch. Cartels have a foothold in this country, and get stronger every day.

Joe Biden is directly responsible for the deaths of innocent Americans at the hands of illegal aliens. Period. — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) February 26, 2024

Morgan said that the media is “intentionally covering up” these numbers along with “the administration, across multiple states and cities in the entire country.”

“In just a ten-year period, over 300,000 illegal aliens committed over 500,000 crimes, including over 950 homicides, 1100 kidnappings, sixty thousand assaults. That was in the state of Texas alone.”

“In 2023 alone, ICE arrested over 73,000 criminal illegals in this country, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, aggravated felons…”

Border protection is “arresting murderers and aggravated felons every single day. In the past thirty-six months, we have over 1.9 million illegal known gotaways. Think about how many criminals, murderers, pedophiles, and gang members are in the country right now.”

In the remainder of the first clip. Rob Schmitt shows an exclusive drone video from an Arizona border town where the Sinaloa Cartel has a fortified camp and is armed with AK-47s.

As the election approaches, Mayor Eric Adams wants to do something about New York City’s sanctuary city status.

He could have said this three years ago, but he said the opposite.

Joe Biden is heading for the border Thursday after Donald Trump said he’d be on the border. Biden will probably sound like a Republican and try to convince Americans he cares about the border.

Democrats will not protect the border.

Mayor Eric Adams (Dem-NYC) wants to modify New York City’s sanctuary city policy for violent crimes just in time for the election pic.twitter.com/sqlkxmcL6q — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) February 27, 2024

