More DoJ Losses: Alina Habba and Lindsey Halligan

Alina Habba has resigned from her position as the Acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey.

She still has a position and will remain serving as “Senior Adviser to the Attorney General for U.S. Attorneys.”

The resignation comes after a protracted legal fight about whether she could serve in the U.S. attorney role without Senate confirmation.

This will likely be appealed.

In August, a federal judge ruled that she was serving in the position “without lawful authority” and disqualified her as New Jersey’s top federal law enforcement officer. A federal appeals court unanimously upheld that decision last week, and the Department of Justice has not appealed that decision.

The blue slip is a big problem.

Last month, a federal appeals court upheld a $1 million penalty against Habba and Trump. Ostensibly for bringing a frivolous lawsuit against former FBI Director James Comey and Hillary Clinton.

Last month, a judge threw out both criminal cases against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. They determined that Lindsey Halligan, a former insurance lawyer and White House aide, was unlawfully appointed to lead the Eastern District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s Office. They said she didn’t have enough experience. They are assuming the President’s role here.

No appeals have been filed yet.

This is going to be a falling dominoes type of event.

They will reject every judge in a blue area, every one. Now they are after Halligan and she is only doing her job in the DoJ.

More and more leftist judges for the Eastern District of Virginia have raised concerns that the administration appears to be defying the order that disqualified Halligan by continuing to include her signature and title on legal filings.

On Monday morning, Attorney General Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a joint statement attacking judges for questioning Halligan’s legitimacy in the role. She accused them of “engaging in an unconscionable campaign of bias and hostility.”

“Lindsey and our attorneys are simply doing their jobs: advocating for the Department of Justice’s positions while following guidance from the Office of Legal Counsel,” the statement said. “They do not deserve to have their reputations questioned in court for ethically advocating on behalf of their client. This Department of Justice has no tolerance for undemocratic judicial activism.”

Bondi keeps losing. She needs to go, and so does the blue slip.