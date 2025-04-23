Al Gore Calls Trump Admin “Nazis” & a Kook Armed with Paint at Trump Tower

Climate extremist Al Gore on Monday compared President Donald Trump’s administration to Nazi Germany and interrupted his speech on climate to suggest Donald Trump is Hitler.

Speaking at an event at the start of San Francisco’s Climate Week, Gore said the Trump administration was “trying to create their own preferred version of reality” to achieve their sweeping objectives similar to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party in the 1930s and ‘40s.

“I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement,” Gore said to about 150 climate radicals and policymakers gathered at a science museum on San Francisco’s waterfront. “It was uniquely evil, full stop. I get it. But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil.”

It’s so evil not to have open borders, try to bring manufacturing to the USA, lower taxes, cut the size of government, and cut regulations.

Hitler kidnapped six million innocent Jews and put them in ovens, and attention-seeking Gore thought this an apt metaphor.

A Vandal Spray Paints a Sign

A climate protester was arrested Wednesday for spray-painting a sign inside Trump Tower.

Today, a climate radical from Crown Heights named Nathaniel Smith, 36, vandalized Trump Tower. He spray-painted “USA” in green paint over a mock Presidential Seal. It was a nothing event, but the group he represents, Extinction Rebellion, got the attention they craved.

Video of the incident

Nathaniel Smith was charged with making graffiti, possession of a graffiti instrument, and criminal tampering.

Smith was previously arrested on April 9 for criminal trespass at Columbia University.

The incident came a day after Extinction Rebellion activists spray-painted the Wall St. bull statue and then cleaned it up as part of an Earth Day demonstration.

The group also vandalized a Tesla dealership in the Meatpacking District and interrupted a New York City Ballet performance Tuesday.

They’re kooks as is Al Gore

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email