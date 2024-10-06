GenZ Woman: From Bernie Supporter to Donald Trump

Elon Musk shared Insurrection Barbie’s post, which is well worth watching. Prepare for communism, but remain hopeful that enough people wise up before the election next month. A lot of illegal aliens who came for the freebies, to infiltrate our politics, or to commit crimes will vote. They came in illegally, and they won’t have a problem voting for the people who invited them in.

Remember, socialism/communism is the politics of greed and envy. It has caused the deaths of as many as 100 million people.

Elon is now calling himself Dark Maga, and he is opposed to anything resembling cults or personality obsessions. That has never been what this is about, and he now knows it.

The GenZ woman in the clip below was a Bernie voter and fell for the anti-Trump propaganda. She said she was wrong and explained her conversion to a Trump voter.

The communist Democrats want to silence us and only have their mis- and dis-information published. As Elon said in his speech at the Trump rally, you can’t have democracy without free speech.

“If people don’t know what’s going on, if they don’t know the truth, how can you make an informed vote? You must have free speech in order to have democracy.” – @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/lC9RBbmHEh — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 5, 2024