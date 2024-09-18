More Lawfare and Fake News About Donald Trump

Senators Grassley and Johnson uncovered more lawfare against Donald Trump. Without a crime, Democrats were trying to pin a crime on him, at least in the eyes of the public if not more.

Rep. Raskin mentioned it recently in an attempt to hurt Donald Trump. He said President Trump took millions from Egypt.

The investigation is years old and was under Robert Mueller. On August 2, the Washington Post published this story, which was leaked by the DOJ and FBI and said it was partly based on an upcoming book.

It’s about a probe dropped due to a “lack of evidence.” It was characterized as a “fishing expedition.” The paper waited until 90 days before the election to publish it. As usual, Republicans sent a strongly worded letter to the people who are lobbing bombs and bullets at us.

Senators @ChuckGrassley and @RonJohnsonWI uncover more Biden-Kamala lawfare and election interference against Trump: pic.twitter.com/RHWWf1zcnC — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) September 17, 2024