In March 2023, Ryan Wesley Routh was interviewed in a report by The New York Times about Americans volunteering in the war in Ukraine.

A Sunday Times report said Routh told the Times last March that he was in Washington, D.C., to meet with the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe.

“The commission is led by members of Congress and staffed by congressional aides,” the Times noted.

Some people wanted to know if he met with the US government officials since he tried to kill Donald Trump.

Routh said at the time, he wanted to recruit Afghan soldiers who fought the Taliban to fight for Ukraine.

However, the Times article described a man with bats in his belfry.

Senator Blumenthal said on Monday that Routh did not meet with the Commission. Blumenthal is a member of the Commission.

Blumenthal, one of nine senators serving on the commission, said through a spokeswoman Monday that his office checked with the commission and found no record of such a meeting. According to the spokeswoman, Kathleen McWilliams, Routh never met with Blumenthal through his Senate office.

“I was personally unaware of him,” Blumenthal said Monday following an unrelated press conference in Hartford. “Obviously, he spoke to some reporters; the New York Times did an interview with him; he may have spoken to others. There’s a swirl of reports about him, some maybe more rumor than fact, but I don’t know anyone involved in Ukraine and the Congress who had any sort of active involvement.”

Although Ukraine has welcomed foreign fighters, Oleksandr Shaguri, an officer of the Foreigners Coordination Department of the Land Forces Command, said of Routh, “the best way to describe his messages is delusional ideas,” according to CNN.

While Malcolm Nance isn’t a normal person, he is probably right in his assessment of Routh. He said he hung around in Ukraine with no one paying attention. He also described Routh as delusional.

I really don’t see Iran or US officials using Routh as their hitman, but I still believe there is a lot of willful gross negligence.

