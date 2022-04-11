More on NJ’s Insane Sex/Gender Curriculum for K-12

The woman who shared documents on the new New Jersey gender curriculum for Grades K-2 has a dropbox and we urge New Jersey parents to review the material and decide if they think this is appropriate for their children.

The New Jersey curriculum actually links to a site recommending porn for little children.

As an educator, I find the curriculum very damaging for young children. There are no positive benefits but there are very troubling negative ones.

The dropbox link to the lesson plans is here. Please review if your children are going to be subjected to them.

You can go to Board of Education meetings and tell these Board members how you feel. They are not following the science of child development. It’s child abuse.

Porn is very unhealthy for children.

Lots of schools use resources from @amazeorg. Most of their videos are extremely inappropriate for kids. If you have kids in school, I advise you to check if their school is recommending these videos. Here’s a great piece on some of the problems with AMAZEhttps://t.co/rlsr9lWWgY — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 8, 2022

New Jersey’s new sex curriculum points elementary students to watch videos from Amaze. This is one of their videos. They are telling 9 year olds to watch porn. Groomers. pic.twitter.com/9GrXYmJsNl — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 8, 2022

Related