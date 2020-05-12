More PA counties rebel against authoritarian Gov so he threatens them

Thanks to a tyrant governor, one size fits all in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf doesn’t care if some counties could open safely now. He is threatening to withhold funding from counties and licenses from businesses that seek to reopen ahead of his timetable.

The tyrannical Democrat battles with his Republican legislature and won’t give in on anything.

YOU WILL DO AS I SAY

He says the state would withhold discretionary state and federal CARES Act funding to counties that fail to follow his executive orders.

“To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act,” Mr. Wolf said. “The funding we have put aside to help with fighting this crisis will go to the folks who are doing their part, and that includes our CARES Act funding, which will be used to support counties that are following the orders to prevent the spread.”

COWARDLY???

He added, “However, other discretionary funding won’t go to counties that put us all at risk by operating illegally.”

REBELLION

The dictatorial Wolf needs to be dethroned. His stern warning came with a half-dozen Republican-led counties moving to take unilateral action to hasten their reopening, backed by sheriffs and district attorneys who have said that they will refuse to penalize or prosecute local businesses that leapfrog ahead of schedule.

He is trying to stem a revolt and he’s taking the Captain Queeg approach.

Commissioners in Berks, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties erupted, declaring that they will begin moving to the yellow phase even without the state’s blessing.

“We have heard the pleas of our residents who desire the ability to safely re-open their businesses and safely return to work,” said the letter from Schuylkill County, where 437 people have tested positive and 13 have died, according to The Morning Call.

Meanwhile, sheriffs in Cumberland and Perry counties said they would refuse to cite businesses in breach of the governor’s order.

“Our Office will stand with the citizens in defense of all of our Constitutional Rights! Our Office will not be enforcing any ‘order’ that violates our Constitutional Rights,” said the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. “Sheriff Anderson has stated ‘I have no intentions in turning local business owners into criminals.’”

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s office said it would not prosecute reopened business as long as they comply with social-distancing, face masks, and sanitation requirements.

Good news, President Trump backs the counties hoping to pull away:

The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020



Pennsylvania has had 3800 deaths and almost 58,000 at the time of this article. Most of the state has zero or 1 death and cases in the hundreds, not thousands. The virus is centered around the big cities like Philadelphia.

One size fits all is insane. Check out their numbers today on this link. Most of the counties don’t have a problem.