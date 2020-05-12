New Orleans mandates a “new normal” of tracking down & isolating

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced business owners will be required to keep logs of the names and contact information of patrons who enter their establishments once the Big Easy reopens.

The government plans to contact trace, a move that Cantrell called “part of the new normal,” as New Orleans and Louisiana plan to rollback coronavirus restrictions this month, according to Forbes.

The government plans to use the virus to track you so they can isolate you if they so desire.

The move is to allow health officials to track down residents who may have had contact with a person who later tested positive for coronavirus. They will warn them and tell them to quarantine. It’s a very small step to force. They are already using force in many locales.

The new requirement is part of the city’s plan to increase the numbers of coronavirus tests performed and to use contact tracing to keep the number of new infections low as New Orleans partially reopens later this month.

This is a civil rights violation waiting to happen. It must not be a “new normal.” It’s an invasion of privacy fraught with dangers.

How is the city going to enforce this abomination?

On Wednesday, the New Orleans city website directed business owners to develop their own strategies for tracking anyone who comes into their space “in case [they] are asked to assist in tracing the contacts of a sick individual,” the guidance reads.

People should tell her to get lost.