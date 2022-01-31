More People Can’t Stand Harry & Meghan Today

The royal whiners, Harry and Meghan, expressed their concerns about free speech on Spotify over the Joe Rogan controversy. The so-called controversy arose after Rogan interviewed two prominent doctors who disagree with some of the ‘acceptable’ COVID narratives.

The royal pains are trying to cancel Joe Rogan and make themselves relevant. As Il Donaldo Trumpo says, “HOW DO THEY KEEP FINDING SO MANY NEW WAYS TO SUCK?”

They are a marvel.

Piers Morgan wrote at the NY Post: How dare Hypocrite Harry and Princess Pinocchio Meghan lecture anyone about disinformation? Spotify should rip up THEIR $25 million contract for the world’s worst podcast – and give the cash to Joe Rogan

Candace Owens tweeted: Every day Harry and Meghan wake up and think “how can we make millions more people around the world hate us?” “Oh, I heard Joe Rogan has 50 million unique listeners— let’s write an open letter indicating our inherent self-importance, and demand Spotify begin censoring him”

Meghan and Harry trying to cancel mi Joe Rogan now…😭🤣🤣🤣 HOW DO THEY KEEP FINDING SO MANY NEW WAYS TO SUCK?🤣🤣🤣 — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) January 30, 2022

Related