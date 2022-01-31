What’s Happening with Truckers at Alberta-Montana Blockade, HONK! HONK!

Planned in support of the Ottawa trucker protest, over 100 truckers blocked the Alberta-Montana border for a third day. They’ve been threatened with police action but voted to stay.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney tweeted a statement with a comment: The blockade of the Coutts border crossing violates the Alberta Traffic Safety Act. It is causing significant inconvenience for lawful motorists and could dangerously impede movement of emergency service vehicles. This blockade must end.

Police and tow trucks descended on the scene today.

UPDATE: This was sent to me earlier RCMP and tactical units headed to Coutts, Alberta. The hundreds of truckers aren’t budging, as they demonstrate by parking at the border of Montana. More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/Zjx5U72EwO — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Blockaders opened up one lane of traffic to allow locals, school buses and emergency vehicles access to the border.

A lane opening up for the locals, the border will remain blocked. Any truckers who want to leave now have a chance. More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/6i4TCzfml0 — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

They said the only way they’re leaving is in a cruiser. They faced fines $10,000 for a first offense or $25,000, as well as jail time.

However, police have since said that they could stay if they opened up one lane.

Surrounded and forced to make a difficult decision. Motion has passed, they are staying. Stay tuned. More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/kIyM8lGmTA — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

UPDATE: truckers speak after decision to stand their ground. More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/Ib1tpxEnT6 — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

A video on a site called Redstate Nation shows people putting nails on the road to Ottawa to stop the truckers. They could kill people.

Related