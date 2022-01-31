Justin Trudeau Accuses Freedom Truckers of Stealing Food from the Homeless

Prime Minister Trudeau has lost it. Now he’s accusing the truckers of stealing food from the homeless. He based the vile accusation on one Twitter post with no proof it ever happened. The Shepherds of Good Hope claim the truckers sought food from the soup kitchen. The left-wing charity didn’t say they ‘stole food’ as Trudeau said.

Did they simply ask for food? We don’t know.

It would be nice if Trudeau got his facts straight before he smeared people. It’s reckless and irresponsible.

I know this pandemic is frustrating. It’s frustrating that, after two years, we’re not done fighting COVID-19. But over the past few days, Canadians have been shocked – and, frankly, disgusted – by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation’s capital. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

There is no place in Canada for this behaviour. So, to those responsible: It needs to stop. And to those who joined the convoy but are uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: Be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for, or with, intolerance and hate. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

Truckers have actually fed the homeless.

You could see set ups like these and BBQs, coffee stops on every other intersection downtown this weekend. The homeless are fed by truckers NOT Trudeau#TrudeauIsACoward #CanadaTruckers #FreedomConvoy2022 #FreedomConvoyCanada pic.twitter.com/1JmjV7r3VL — hayah🇨🇦 (@AmcTraphouse) January 30, 2022

Trucker presser:

SHARE:

Convoy organizers hold first live press conference from an undisclosed location in Ottawa. #FreedomConvoy2022 https://t.co/0h0nYpzZ5a — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 30, 2022

Related