Justin Trudeau Accuses Freedom Truckers of Stealing Food from the Homeless

By
M Dowling
-
Prime Minister Trudeau has lost it. Now he’s accusing the truckers of stealing food from the homeless. He based the vile accusation on one Twitter post with no proof it ever happened. The Shepherds of Good Hope claim the truckers sought food from the soup kitchen. The left-wing charity didn’t say they ‘stole food’ as Trudeau said.

Did they simply ask for food? We don’t know.

It would be nice if Trudeau got his facts straight before he smeared people. It’s reckless and irresponsible.

Truckers have actually fed the homeless.

Trucker presser:


