More Porn in Congress Than We Knew

House investigators secretly probed a second sex tape filmed inside the United States Capitol last year, Semafor learned.

In addition to the shocking Senate sex tape of a senior staffer working for Democrat Sen. Cardin that rocked Washington, D.C., just days ago, sources revealed that another sex tape surfaced in 2022.

According to Semafor, the 2022 sex tape was allegedly connected to a senior staffer working for GOP House Rep. Dan Newhouse at the time.

Semafor spoke to a senior staffer investigated in June 2022, but he said “no conclusive evidence” was found. The probe ended in July of that year. He denied participating in an inappropriate video. He said he left on good terms for another job.

Semafor watched videos taken in Congress that circulated on Snapchat last year under the name “Adam J” with the handle “Anjackson2019.”

There was masturbation and all-out sex between two men on the videos.

After the videos surfaced, Newhouse’s office was told that a suspected participant was a staff member.

An investigation ensued, and they won’t say anything more about personnel matters.

Cardin’s aide, who is accused of making a gay porn tape in a Senate office days ago, is under investigation. He says he will sue for discrimination and defamation. He was fired or forced to resign.

Sounds like Congress has too much time on their hands. Also, Congressmen give all their work to staffers, and they’re the ones writing the bills. That is also very concerning.

