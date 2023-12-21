Mayor Giuliani Files for Bankruptcy After $143M Judgement

America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who defended his client by publicly pointing to potential fraud by two election workers, was ordered to pay $146 million to the two women after he lost his court case in D.C. He has filed for bankruptcy.

The filing in New York came after a court ordered that Giuliani must immediately pay $146 million of what he owes to the former election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, NBC News reports.

They called Mr. Giuliani the “once-respected” mayor. Half the nation still respects him. Most people believe the amount is excessive.

The case was of two Georgia workers, but it was tried in D.C.

The election workers are Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.

Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss gave testimony to the House select committee on January 6 while tearing up. The two ladies were the subjects of an alleged conspiracy theory that Trump and his allies reported.

Freeman and Moss were accused of pulling phony mail-in ballots from suitcases while tabulating the count. This was on Election Day at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. They were allegedly never investigated.

Harrison Floyd of Black Voices for Trump and Cliffgard Lee were charged with pressuring Ruby Freeman to confess to committing election fraud.

After the FBI became involved, she wasn’t considering confessing.



