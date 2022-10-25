More Proof, Biden and the Democrats are Socialists

By Mark Schwendau

Since Joe Biden has been acting as president for the last two years, it is reported we now have between 4.5 and 5 million illegal aliens in America. But even though the liberal Democrats and their minions claim to be for and about tolerance and acceptance, those values do not hold for every group of people flowing in through our newly opened borders.

We first saw the hypocrisy and agenda of these people when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew two planes of Venezuelans (150 in total) into Martha’s Vineyard, where Barack and Mike Obama have their primary residence.

As we reported this summer in our piece titled “The Irony of Venezuelans in Martha’s Vineyard”:

HOWEVER, a more important point to be made other than calling out Democrats for their hypocrisy in their virtue signaling and mainstream media gaslighting of Americans relative to open borders out of control is this;

Most of the illegal aliens involved in this episode are political asylum seekers from Venezuela. These Venezuelans want to escape the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (USPV). This is the socialist political party that has been ruling Venezuela since 2010 when they took over that country during the Obama Administration, as Obama let it happen. This is the irony.

The liberal socialist Democrats of America are foolishly thinking they can count on the future votes of the 5 million illegal aliens they have opened our borders to. Still, they fail to realize that many of those are Roman Catholics who will come out against the Democrats’ ungodly agenda, which includes abortion and indoctrination of school children related to sexual deviancy. To the Democrats’ credit, they do seem to be aware that the Venezuelans who lost their country to socialism will most probably enter here not just for asylum but with a political axe to grind and an obvious bias against socialists.

For this reason, acting president Joe Biden this month invoked a Trump-era rule known as Title 42 while Biden’s own Justice Department continues to fight in court. Talk two-faced hypocritical insanity!

Biden intends to deny Venezuelans fleeing their socialist-trashed country the chance to request asylum at the border. The Title 42 rule was first invoked by President Donald Trump in 2020. The intent was to use emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That actually made really good sense. Why would you want open borders with unvetted migrants coming in during a supposed pandemic?

But nobody knows discrimination like the Democrats do, and now they want to apply Title 42 to one group of people at our border from one origin, Venezuela.

This month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it would use Title 42 to turn away Venezuelans present at the border, nixing asylum for a nationality that has become one of the largest populations to seek refuge in the U.S. following years of instability in that country.

“The Biden administration is embracing the Trump playbook,” Eleanor Acer, director of refugee protection at Human Rights First, told The Hill news source in an interview.

“To the extent that this is some kind of effort to have political talking points that are useful over the next few months, compromising principle in an effort to appease anti-immigrant voices is politically detrimental. Sacrificing principle for perceived political reasons is a reflection of character at the end of the day. And it typically undermines the administration’s credibility.”

Liliana Rodríguez, a Venezuelan lawyer and asylee in the United States who works with the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Dominic and Fe En Venezuela, both Catholic charities, said, “It’s part of what experts call aporophobia; governments are afraid of poor people.” She added, “The most recent arrivals directly from Venezuela are the very, very poorest of Venezuela, the ones who dare to pass through the Darién Gap just to find a better quality of life.”

With all due respect, this is not aporophobia but “MAGAphobia,” the fear by Democrats that new arrivals from Venezuela will vote for Donald Trump and his kind to stomp out socialists from America!

During a September 18 television interview, acting president Joe Biden declared, “the pandemic is over.” Given that announcement, it would be nice to know how Title 42 now applies to just the Venezuelans seeking political asylum at our southern border. It would be nice if just one member of our mockingbird media had the intestinal fortitude and spine to ask Biden this rather than what is the flavor of ice cream is for today!

Historically, Democrats have a long history of discrimination, and this action by Joe Biden is just more of the same. It is disgraceful and disgusting!

If lefty organizations can file lawsuits for illegal aliens like the Venezuelan migrants flown to the liberals Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary for a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them, why in the hell do we not have righty organizations filing lawsuits against the Biden administration for blatant discrimination of Venezuelan migrants at our border?

Why do Lawyers for Civil Rights go after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis but not acting president Joe Biden if they truly are for and about being “A force for good.”

Americans are sick of Joe Biden and his socialist agenda. In November, it is time for a course correction to this country for many reasons, but the main one will be to remove hypocritical socialists holding office in both parties working a hidden agenda most Americans will not tolerate!

A deep thought I have pondered recently; Are the socialists of yesterday the globalists of today?

Either way, they need to be gone!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

