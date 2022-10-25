Nigel Farage Describes the UK’s Future – ‘Doom’s’ a Good Word

The West has gone mad. It is no less obvious than in the UK. They have had 4 Chancellors of the Exchequer, three home secretaries, two monarchs, and now a third Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Sunak lost in September but is now October’s winner.

It looked like Boris Johnson was coming back for a while, but he didn’t last the weekend. Boris said he had the support of 102 MPs, but Nigel Farage said he is light with the truth.

Rishi will bring stability with all the same bad policies, including high taxes. They also have the same crazy open border issues. Nothing is being done with Brexit.

Farage said Sunak cannot connect with the working people and is a disaster for the conservatives. Doom!

He believes Sunak will end the conservatives, and they will get a Labor government that can’t even tell you what a woman is. More doom!

Conservatives are doomed, he predicts in his entertaining way. The US has one president who has dementia. How much we must entertain our enemies.

