Nigel Farage Describes the UK’s Future – ‘Doom’s’ a Good Word

The West has gone mad. It is no less obvious than in the UK. They have had 4 Chancellors of the Exchequer, three home secretaries, two monarchs, and now a third Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.
Sunak lost in September but is now October’s winner.
It looked like Boris Johnson was coming back for a while, but he didn’t last the weekend. Boris said he had the support of 102 MPs, but Nigel Farage said he is light with the truth.
Rishi will bring stability with all the same bad policies, including high taxes. They also have the same crazy open border issues. Nothing is being done with Brexit.
Farage said Sunak cannot connect with the working people and is a disaster for the conservatives. Doom!
He believes Sunak will end the conservatives, and they will get a Labor government that can’t even tell you what a woman is. More doom!
Conservatives are doomed, he predicts in his entertaining way. The US has one president who has dementia. How much we must entertain our enemies.
Go Woke, you Go Broke! That is where Europe is Heading. Don’t think for a Moment that America is out of the Woods. WWIII is still a real possibility as is a Civil War in America. Communist China is heading towards collapse and Russia may the Worlds Super Power for the next 50 Years. This is how much destruction Traitor Joe has caused in under 2 years.
America’s first order of business in January needs to be the Dismantling of the Democrat Party and it’s associated Communism, Socialism, Wokism, and general insanity. America must return to it’s roots of a God Fearing Christian Moral Country with a Limited Federal Government, State’s Rights, and Individual Freedom.
One thing I can be certain about; the next 10 years won’t be easy. The alternative is a collapse to 3rd World Status.
What:? What? The elites are taking over Britain. Couldn’t be!!! Just because Sunak and his wife have several times the wealth of King Chares III. and step daddy is one of the richest men in the world is immaterial.
What do you mean, they ae already taking over the USA?
You are not saying clueless Joe is an elite, are you? He can’t walk and talk sensibly at the same time.
Ohhh! He is just a marionette of Obama and his his ilk.