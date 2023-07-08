More Proof Today’s Reporters Are Corrupt Propagandists

Today’s legacy reporters are propagandists. They’re activists for the hardcore leftists. The following is a case in point.

A reporter was caught on a hot mic saying my job today is basically to make the Governor [De Santis] uncomfortable with the question. Dan Bongino said, “It’s not to get you the facts. It’s to make them uncomfortable. Try to listen. It’s hard to catch it, but this was caught on a hot mic. This is real.”

He played the clip of her hot mic comment in the clip below.

Bongino says that because they’re activists, their goal “is to make Republican Governor DeSantis uncomfortable. If “there’s a Democrat, the goal is to…make them very comfortable, right? So the question she asks is about Ron DeSantis’s efforts to keep pornography and sexually inappropriate material out of kids’ schools, which is a pretty mainstream position — I thought.

“But because liberals want to sexualize your kids, I guess reporters included, she raised the question this way, and it’s hilarious that she’s trying to make him uncomfortable and gets completely wrecked by DeSantis. Again, check this out. “

The activist reporter said, “We have seen bookshelves and schools emptied in response to Florida’s new guidelines on books; I’m wondering, is this like …”

De Santis Was Ready For Her

“Actually, you know that video,” DeSantis begins before she can finish the sentence. “that was a fake narrative that was not true, and our press guy… Brian back there, he can get you the details on that. This is trying to create some narrative… They hadn’t even put the books out yet, to begin with. So there’s no need for all of that stuff.

“What they’re trying to do is, they’re trying to act like somehow, you know, we don’t want books. In some of the narratives that you hear people talk about felony charges -understand nothing that we’ve done since I’ve been governor has done anything like that.

“Now, there is long-standing Florida law that prohibits an adult from giving a school child pornography, but don’t we think that that’s inappropriate to do? But that’s been the law for a long time. So when they hear, when they start chirping about that, understand they’re talking about long-standing Florida law that’s trying to protect young children.”

Some school sent out a propaganda photo of empty bookshelves and pretended that they were empty because De Santis bans books.

Sequel: The teacher who sent out the video of the empty bookshelves was fired.

Late last month a Florida teacher posted a video of a school library where almost every shelf was empty. The video went viral, getting millions of views. Now, the teacher who posted that video has been fired.

“Brian Covey, a substitute teacher at Mandarin Middle School, posted a video on Jan. 27 showing rows of empty bookshelves in the school’s library. The jarring video quickly went viral and now has over 13 million views, it made national headlines and was even fodder on a late night talk show,” First Coast News reports.

He was fired a day after the fake narrative went out.

