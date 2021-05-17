Hamas directed AP propaganda for years in the now-demolished building



















Jeff Dunetz of The Lid made a good point. He said, “Unless the AP president lied on Saturday, his Gaza reporters didn’t tell higher-ups (and their readers) they were sharing a building with Hamas.”

We’re betting he’s lying, but that’s us.

After giving an hour warning, Israel blew up a building housing the AP, Al Jazeera, other international media organizations, and Hamas, which is the terrorist organization dedicated to the destruction of Israel.

Dunetz said, “I do not know Gary Pruitt, but if one assumes he is not lying, then everyone on the AP Gaza bureau should be fired because they are either lousy reporters for not knowing that Hamas was operating in the same building, or they knew and didn’t say anything.”

Dunetz then brought up the Matti Friedman article in the Atlantic in 2014 that we brought up yesterday.

“Matti Friedman, who was the AP’s Jerusalem bureau editor from 2006 and 2011, wrote an essay about how Hamas controlled the AP news coming out of Gaza. And that the terrorist group was using the building where they were housed,” Dunetz said.

Friedman said Hamas saw the AP as an asset and would tear into the AP office, threaten the reporters and demand favorable articles. The AP wouldn’t report it.

“The AP staff in Gaza City would witness a rocket launch right beside their office, endangering reporters and other civilians nearby—and the AP wouldn’t report it, not even in AP articles about Israeli claims that Hamas was launching rockets from residential areas. (This happened.)”

The AP cameramen helped give the illusion that only civilians were dying.

The AP “does not report many interactions with militias, armies, thugs or governments,” the AP spokesman wrote. “These incidents are part of the challenge of getting out the news—and not themselves news.”

The reporters also mingled, socialized and literally slept with the Hamas operatives.

In August 2014, Friedman personally censored his piece. It went on all the time.

Noel Pollack of the Free Beacon said a well-placed IDF friend explained that the AP-Hamas-Al Jazeera building “contained multiple Hamas operations and offices including weapons manufacturing and military intelligence. The building also housed an Islamic Jihad office. And AP’s local reporters knew about it.

Spoke to a well-placed friend in the IDF just now. “The bombed AP office building contained multiple Hamas operations & offices including weapons manufacturing and military intelligence. The building also housed an Islamic Jihad office. And AP’s local reporters knew about it.”

