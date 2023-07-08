Inside Story of Who Brought Cocaine Into the White House

The White House continues to sell Americans nonsensical excuses for cocaine showing up in the library or wherever it was found, hoping Americans are stupid enough to believe it.

For anyone still confused about who brought the cocaine into the White House, listen to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino. Nothing of what the White House suggested is true.

On Thursday, Bongino took to Rumble and Facebook to give the “inside story.”

THE INSIDE STORY

“Here’s the issue here. There’s going to be a lot of commentary on this from people who have not done security or aren’t even remotely familiar with how security at the White House even works.”

Bongino explained that the White House is an 18-acre complex surrounded by particular checkpoints. No matter where the substance was found, someone must pass one of these checkpoints.

“Who could have possibly gone through a checkpoint and brought cocaine in?” he elaborated.

“The answer is no one. It’s someone who would have bypassed the checkpoints.”

Bongino clarified that the Secret Service and the protectees, including President Biden and his family, would pass these points.

“The Secret Service didn’t have cocaine on ’em, so it had to be one of the protectees. There is no other explanation,” he continued. “They would have never gotten through the checkpoint.”

“They were driven in,” Bongingo said.

“It’s a simple explanation,” he said, “Occam’s razor, the simplest solution is most likely the answer.

“Keep it simple, stupid,” Bongino said. “Sad but true. That is most likely what happened. It’s the only way it got in there.”

Later, Trump weighed in.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump wrote.

Indeed, there is no other explanation. The FBI is dusting the bag for fingerprints. What story will they come up with? The truth?

Watch:

After the cocaine was found, we saw this episode at the White House. What do you think is happening in this following clip? Look at the expression on Jill’s face. She knows what’s happening and is subtly trying to get Joe’s attention. This is why Hunter shouldn’t be involved in White House affairs.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Joe is doing lines as well. Would it surprise you?

Related