More Terrorist Pagers Blow Up & More Info on How It Happened

Yesterday, thousands of pagers held by Hezbollah terrorists or their allies went off, injuring thousands. Several were killed. Today, pagers again exploded simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria, injuring hundreds more, according to early reports. We don’t know about deaths. The statistics on injuries and deaths are all over the place so we won’t stand by them.

Allegedly, the pagers were in a new shipment.

Politico had more information today about the pagers and how, presumably, Israel was able to pull it off with a minimum of casualties. Israel has not taken credit for it.

A Taiwanese company called Gold Apollo was blamed, but they said a company in Hungary called BAC Consulting could use the brand name with that AR 924 model.

No one appears to work at the BAC address. The company is registered to a Cristiana Rosario Barsony-Arcidiacano.

NBC has reported it had spoken to Ms Bársony-Arcidiacono, who confirmed her company worked with Gold Apollo. However, when asked about the pagers and the explosions, she said: “I don’t make the pagers. I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong.”

Reuters says BAC claims wide-ranging activities from computer games to oil extraction.

The Taiwanese company said they did not provide the design to BAC. BAC’s website is now inaccessible.

Israel’s enemies are calling it murder and terrorism to kill terrorists. [They did it with a minimal loss of civilian casualties].


