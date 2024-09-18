WOW! Harris: We Might Walk Into Your Home to Check Your Gun

Kamala really is an authoritarian, and for all the Democrats’ lies about Donald Trump being dangerous, she is. What she says in the clip is outrageous and violates at least one Amendment to the Constitution.

“Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible,” Kamala says in the clip below.

Kamala Harris: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible.” Y’all know she coming for your guns right? pic.twitter.com/2Er53wtzKw — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 18, 2024

Harris doesn’t tell the truth and has been deceptive on gun rights. Yesterday, she talked about mandatory buybacks, universal background checks, and assault gun bans. However, she struggled to give cogent answers. There is no such thing as an assault weapon, and at times, she has suggested it’s all semi-automatics.

Bizarre Response

Harris mentioned “universal” background checks at the National Black Journalist’s Q&A yesterday. She addressed the fact that many guns used in crime aren’t purchased legally. That’s when she jumped to fake news:

“Which is why I also have been very adamant for years; in fact, I myself protested at a gun show, probably ten or fifteen years ago, about the gun show loophole and why we need to close that. Because what ends up happening is that gun shows at flea markets, gun dealers are not, under existing law in the past, required to register their sales. And so you are exactly right that a lot of homicides, for example, a good number of them, I don’t have the statistic in front of my mind, are committed with illegally purchased guns. And that’s why we need to address each entry point in the issue, including universal background checks, closing the gun show loophole, and what we need to do as a general matter, which is to focus not only on a reaction to crime but prevention of crime.”

First, she didn’t exactly go to a protest. According to a local 2007 report, Harris, then the district attorney of San Francisco, joined a protest with fellow Democrats about a gun show that would take place two days later.

Second, her answer about the gun shows was wrong because she knows nothing. Read more here.

Harris claims she won’t take our guns, and that may be true. However, if we can keep miraculously a gun, she will likely make our lives miserable.

Watch: