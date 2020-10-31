More than 1,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Virgina

More than one thousand registered voters in Virginia received “duplicate absentee ballots” in the mail this week.

But don’t worry, mail-in voting is safe and secure. Mark Zuckerberg said so, and it must therefore be true.

“Officials in Fairfax County, the state’s largest jurisdiction, said a printing problem with absentee-ballot address labels led election workers to inadvertently mail out extra ballots to as many as 1,000 county voters,” reports the Washington Post.

“When I got the mail, we got four ballots — two for me, addressed to me, and two addressed to my husband, so for someone who is a first-timer doing mail-in I was confused,” said one resident.

“Before the supervisors caught it, the people applying the labels applied them to the entire sheet of labels rather than just pulling out the ones that should have been processed,” Fairfax County Registrar Gary Scott said.