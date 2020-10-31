Wall St backs Biden with $74 million on promise to return to a globalized economy

The Center for Responsive Politics reveals that Biden is set to rake in more than $74 million from Wall Street, which is more than the financial industry gave President Obama in his 2008 and 2012 campaigns combined.

CNBC reported the extensive fortune in donations and who made the donations if you’re interested in the details.

By November 3, Biden will have raised just about $13 million less from Wall Street than Hillary Clinton in her failed 2016 presidential run.

President Trump has received just a fraction of what Biden has taken from Wall Street. By November 3, Trump will finish the race with more than $18 million from Wall Street executives and employees — a whopping $56 million less than Biden’s total.

From September, CNN analysis noted that “all the big banks” are backing Biden against Trump this election, as they backed Clinton against Trump in 2016.

Moody’s Analytics and Goldman Sachs report to investors have sought to boost Biden’s chances against Trump by cheering a potential “blue wave” on election day. Biden has reportedly promised Wall Street donors, behind closed doors, a return to a globalized, economic status quo that has forced working and middle-class American communities into a managed decline for decades.

These people don’t care about Americans or America. They are soulless, and all they want is profit.