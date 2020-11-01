Biden speaks in Bidenese to his followers

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe Biden missed his introduction by Barack Obama for their joint appearance in Michigan. If Americans vote this guy into office, they deserve the destruction he will level on this country, but the other half, of course, don’t deserve it.

Barack and Joe think it’s a right for people to have Baradakathcare. Who could argue with that?

This shout out is in Bidenese of course…

He seems to think yelling helps. It just makes him sound crazy.

Wow, deep…

Good question:

The Squad and Bernie believe that they can push Joe Biden to the hard-left on every issue. Their first task is to defeat the President and the second is to organize their people to make sure Biden becomes the most progressive president since FDR.

Wait for the end:

