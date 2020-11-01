Biden speaks in Bidenese to his followers

Joe Biden missed his introduction by Barack Obama for their joint appearance in Michigan. If Americans vote this guy into office, they deserve the destruction he will level on this country, but the other half, of course, don’t deserve it.

Joe Biden just missed his introduction in Michigan. SAD! pic.twitter.com/6ukx8pZbGu — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 31, 2020

Barack and Joe think it’s a right for people to have Baradakathcare. Who could argue with that?

Its not funny. It’s our country at stake. https://t.co/XWBX9zaEGs — 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) October 31, 2020

This shout out is in Bidenese of course…

Joe Biden gives a

shout out to nurses in

an unknown language,

then pauses🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JwlQGQWkgW — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia (@michaelbeatty3) October 31, 2020

He seems to think yelling helps. It just makes him sound crazy.

Robot Joe is a mess🤣 pic.twitter.com/KooBfFdlN0 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia (@michaelbeatty3) October 31, 2020

Wow, deep…

Joe Biden describes his closing message pic.twitter.com/W7ra0lXvjJ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

Good question:

What I want to know is who helps him get dressed in the morning https://t.co/8DdqQPNTUD — Capitalist Exploits (@capitalistexp) October 31, 2020

The Squad and Bernie believe that they can push Joe Biden to the hard-left on every issue. Their first task is to defeat the President and the second is to organize their people to make sure Biden becomes the most progressive president since FDR.

Wait for the end:

And there it is! pic.twitter.com/jgYl9CAFib — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 31, 2020