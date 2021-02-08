More than 3500 illegals pour across our border each day – that we know of

“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” ~ George Orwell

The number of mostly illegal aliens at the United States and Mexico border is growing. They are now pouring into the United States at the rate of over 3,000 -3,500 per day in the age of COVID. According to former Acting CBP commissioner Mark Morgan, within hours of his election, Biden has made our border less safe and endangered our agents.

Reporter Lara Logan told Jeanine Pirro on her show Saturday that the cartels control Mexico. Cartels have a say in the government.

The Biden administration is partnering with the cartels by doing what he’s doing. Eventually, we will be in the same state as Mexico if this isn’t stopped.

The narcotics the cartels are pushing are synthetic and far deadlier than they were. The drugs are laced with fentanyl. Chinese are working with the cartels to produce these deadly drugs. College students think they are taking something to help them study and they are suddenly addicted or dead.

We have no idea who these people coming in are. We don’t know if they have COV. Does it make any sense to have strict rules about going from state to state or flying in from other countries if the border is open?

BIDEN RELEASED ALL SECURITY FROM THE BORDER

It’s back to the Obama days with all security removed at the border.

Arrests have drastically increased at certain sectors of the border, and an asylum camp in Matamoros is growing in numbers, Fox News reported.

Biden has so far written three executive orders that opened our borders up. We are back to catch and release. This time is worse than under Obama because Biden has banned all deportations, even of criminals.

One of his orders is to unite families. Any children who made it across the border will be reunited with their families, but they won’t be sent home. Their families will come to the U.S.

The other two orders Biden passed will open up asylum and legal immigration, The Times reported.

DHS is expected to conduct a review and potentially reform the Migrant Protection Protocols program, a Trump-era program that directs migrants to wait outside the United States during their immigration proceedings.

On day one of Biden’s presidency, he proposed a sweeping immigration reform bill that would provide a pathway to citizenship for almost all illegal immigrants already in the country.

The illegal immigrants will vote for Democrats because they are needy and beholden. Democrats seek a one party system, a permanent electoral majority under their dictatorial leadership.

