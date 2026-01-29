New Democrat Hero: “F***ing assault me motherf***er, f***ing trash,”

The new Democrat hero, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, can be seen in the clip below eleven days before his death screaming, “Fucking assault me, motherfucker, fucking trash,” before spitting on ICE agents and kicking out their tail lights. This guy was not emotionally well. We can feel sorry for him and his family, but we should feel sorry for the agents he tried to victimize. This is likely how it went down eleven days later.

I imagine Mr. Pretti felt safe because film crews were taping the entire episode.

The last thing I want to do, for the sake of the family, is to demonize their dead loved one. However, the Left is using him to demonize and dehumanize federal officers. The Left is responsible for training this emotionally disturbed man and putting him in harm’s way.

“AssauIt me, motherfcker!!!” – Alex Pretti on January 13th trying to get injured by federal officers pic.twitter.com/33PBDIiJxN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 29, 2026

I don’t doubt that he somehow thought he was doing what needed to be done. He lied to himself.

The Two Sides: