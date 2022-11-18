More Twitter Staff Resign, Usage Goes Up, All’s Well at Twitter

Twitter’s staff is allegedly resigning by the hundreds, but usage is up as people go on to discuss the death of Twitter. Twitter has a lot of AI and kind of runs itself. Mr. Musk, responding to a tweet by Barstool Sports, wrote that the best employees are staying.

The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Mr. Musk doesn’t appear worried. He’s making memes, joking about it.

Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

Seriously — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

According to the tech reporter at Fortune [fake news] Magazine, Kylie Robison, Elon Musk sent an email this morning around 9 am asking “anyone who actually writes software” to meet him at Twitter at 2 pm today, amid a wave of departures at the company following a Thursday deadline for employees to recommit.

Elon had allegedly sent another email telling staff that flying out for technical interviews is “appreciated” but “not essential.”

Robison said that the director of engineering sent a message to the capacity engineering team at Twitter (the team responsible for making sure everyone has enough resources for their servers to run). He said that he was getting more information for them on “Elon’s ask,” and he’ll find out if travel is necessary.

Robison claims 1,000 to 1200 more staff resigned. If she’s right, he has about 700 to 900 employees left. That’s probably all he needs if they are willing to actually work, that is.

Also, the tyrannical senators want the FTC to investigate Twitter.

Additionally, he created his new free speech policy with free speech but not freedom of reach and no negative/hate speech.

Note, this applies just to the individual tweet, not the whole account — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

He reinstated three notables:

Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump decision has not yet been made. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

He said his usage is way up because people are talking about the death of Twitter on Twitter:

Fox Business Contributor: “RIP Twitter was trending like number one…@Elon Musk says because people have been talking about the death of Twitter on Twitter…usage has spiked.” pic.twitter.com/GJpwuoKkaD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 18, 2022

Elon’s Twitter is going to be investigated by the FTC, so he retweeted this:

